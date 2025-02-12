Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Stake Boosted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $515,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Monro by 434.7% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 104,550 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after buying an additional 84,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,899,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MNRO. Stephens assumed coverage on Monro in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Monro in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monro from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th.

Monro Stock Performance

MNRO opened at $19.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $587.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Monro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.96.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.12). Monro had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 1.64%. Research analysts predict that Monro, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

