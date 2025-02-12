Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Stock Price

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on AVTR. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down from $26.00) on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.15.

Avantor Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $18.42 on Monday. Avantor has a 12-month low of $18.19 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.44.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantor

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVTR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantor by 89.9% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 278.0% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 36.7% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 84,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 22,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Avantor during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

