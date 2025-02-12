National Bank Financial Comments on TSE:BYD FY2024 Earnings

Get Boyd Group Services alerts:

Boyd Group Services Inc. (TSE:BYD – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Boyd Group Services in a report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now forecasts that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.75. The consensus estimate for Boyd Group Services’ current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Boyd Group Services’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$280.00 to C$275.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$272.00 to C$275.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$270.00 to C$290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$280.00.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$238.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.57, a P/E/G ratio of -56.72 and a beta of 0.99. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$198.61 and a 1-year high of C$324.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$220.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$218.95.

In other news, Director Robert Berthold Espey bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$220.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,000.00. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

