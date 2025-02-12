NerdWallet (NRDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.30.

In related news, insider Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $5,940,132.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,657.13. This represents a 63.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $166,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439 in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NerdWallet from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on NerdWallet from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NerdWallet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

