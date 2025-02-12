NerdWallet (NRDS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share and revenue of $168.33 million for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NerdWallet Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $13.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $995.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.85 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.24. NerdWallet has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $17.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Samuel Yount sold 440,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.49, for a total value of $5,940,132.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 254,237 shares in the company, valued at $3,429,657.13. This represents a 63.40 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lauren Stclair sold 11,856 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $166,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,395,924. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 822,353 shares of company stock worth $11,051,439 in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About NerdWallet
NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NerdWallet
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.