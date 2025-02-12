Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter worth $510,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.95 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.23.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 14.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,054.21. The trade was a 13.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $37,563.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,216.70. This trade represents a 9.79 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

