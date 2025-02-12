Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock Price Down 4.9% on Analyst Downgrade

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Monday after Guggenheim lowered their price target on the stock from $165.00 to $163.00. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences traded as low as $116.48 and last traded at $116.60. Approximately 1,568,535 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 1,217,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.62.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBIX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.90.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Ingrid Delaet sold 1,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $147,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,445. This trade represents a 30.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $294,381.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,054.21. This trade represents a 13.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,119,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,331,000 after acquiring an additional 122,681 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,148,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,186,000 after purchasing an additional 539,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,859,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,773,000 after purchasing an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Braidwell LP lifted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 20.9% in the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 917,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,734,000 after purchasing an additional 158,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 870,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,795,000 after buying an additional 12,040 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $138.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.23. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

