Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.85 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $4.50. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.27% from the company’s previous close.

NVRO has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Nevro from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler upgraded Nevro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.85 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $7.00 to $4.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Nevro in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nevro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.43.

Nevro Price Performance

NYSE NVRO opened at $5.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $214.33 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.91. Nevro has a 12-month low of $3.16 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.40. Nevro had a negative net margin of 16.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $96.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nevro

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVRO. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Nevro during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

About Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.

