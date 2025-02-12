Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) versus Vistra (NYSE:VST) Head-To-Head Contrast

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) and Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Get Nextera Energy Partners alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

66.0% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Vistra shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Nextera Energy Partners shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Vistra shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Nextera Energy Partners has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vistra has a beta of 1.22, indicating that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nextera Energy Partners 2 0 0 0 1.00 Vistra 0 1 10 0 2.91

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Nextera Energy Partners and Vistra, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Nextera Energy Partners presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 0.00%. Vistra has a consensus price target of $171.64, indicating a potential upside of 2.46%. Given Vistra’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Vistra is more favorable than Nextera Energy Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Vistra”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nextera Energy Partners $1.23 billion 0.00 -$10.00 million ($0.10) N/A Vistra $14.78 billion 3.86 $1.49 billion $5.36 31.25

Vistra has higher revenue and earnings than Nextera Energy Partners. Nextera Energy Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vistra, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nextera Energy Partners and Vistra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nextera Energy Partners -0.73% 1.34% 0.85% Vistra 12.51% 57.63% 6.02%

Dividends

Nextera Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.67 per share. Vistra pays an annual dividend of $0.89 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Nextera Energy Partners pays out -3,670.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Vistra pays out 16.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Vistra beats Nextera Energy Partners on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nextera Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

About Vistra

(Get Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia. In addition, the company is involved in the electricity generation, wholesale energy purchases and sales, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities. It serves approximately 4 million customers with a generation capacity of approximately 37,000 megawatts with a portfolio of natural gas, nuclear, coal, solar, and battery energy storage facilities. The company was formerly known as Vistra Energy Corp. and changed its name to Vistra Corp. in July 2020. Vistra Corp. was founded in 1882 and is based in Irving, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Nextera Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextera Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.