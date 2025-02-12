NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.99. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 127,829 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,008,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,098 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 333,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 20.6 %

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

