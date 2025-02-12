NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2025

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGLGet Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $5.50, but opened at $4.99. NGL Energy Partners shares last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 127,829 shares trading hands.

The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.25). NGL Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 2.87% and a positive return on equity of 77.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,008,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,539,000 after purchasing an additional 154,098 shares during the period. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $900,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,427,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 333,531 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 350.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 33.3% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 8,877 shares during the period. 40.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NGL Energy Partners Stock Down 20.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a market cap of $576.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.71.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, blending, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids, refined products / renewables, and water solutions. The company operates in three segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, and Liquids Logistics. The Water Solutions segment transports, treats, recycles, and disposes produced and flowback water generated from oil and natural gas production; aggregates and sells recovered crude oil; disposes solids, such as tank bottoms, and drilling fluid and muds, as well as performs truck and frac tank washouts; and sells produced water for reuse and recycle, and brackish non-potable water.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NGL Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGL Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.