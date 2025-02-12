Nikola Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 93,900 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 64% compared to the typical daily volume of 57,428 put options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NKLA. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nikola from $12.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Nikola from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Nikola Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Nikola

Shares of Nikola stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. Nikola has a 52 week low of $0.43 and a 52 week high of $34.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $40.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nikola by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nikola in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Nikola by 84.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 20,723 shares during the period. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Nikola by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,193 shares during the period. 37.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in truck and energy units. It commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

Further Reading

