NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Shares Purchased by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,216 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get NiSource alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in NiSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $748,000. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of NiSource by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 567,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,850,000 after purchasing an additional 16,364 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 88.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,902,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991,608 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,712,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,720,000 after purchasing an additional 483,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NiSource during the third quarter worth $3,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NiSource from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NiSource from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NiSource from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

NiSource Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NI stock opened at $38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.19. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $38.83.

NiSource Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.88%.

About NiSource

(Free Report)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 3.3 million customers through approximately 55,000 miles of distribution main pipeline and the associated individual customer service lines; and 1,000 miles of transmission main pipeline in northern Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.