Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVAX. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.

Novavax Stock Performance

Novavax stock opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 2.14. Novavax has a fifty-two week low of $3.81 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.41.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $84.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.26) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James F. Young sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $43,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $414,080. The trade was a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel K. King sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $37,433.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,225.40. The trade was a 21.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,150 shares of company stock worth $119,641 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,726,250 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,439,000 after acquiring an additional 296,181 shares during the period. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in Novavax by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 11,148,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Novavax by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,502,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,245,000 after acquiring an additional 304,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Novavax by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,454,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,643,000 after acquiring an additional 517,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

Featured Stories

