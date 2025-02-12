NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stake Lowered by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,675,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,572,694,000 after purchasing an additional 139,641 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,932 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,231,533,000 after purchasing an additional 57,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 2.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,459,689 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,063,322,000 after purchasing an additional 93,129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,730,933 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $655,453,000 after purchasing an additional 20,145 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $210.97 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $198.21 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $213.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.73%.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.15.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

