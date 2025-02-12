Oak Family Advisors LLC Acquires 501 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,416 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.8% of Oak Family Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Oak Family Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,193,541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $197,949,000 after acquiring an additional 74,225 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Alphabet by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 31,544 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 32,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,458,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total transaction of $6,870,532.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,329,576.64. This trade represents a 11.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,820 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.62, for a total value of $3,239,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,471,620.22. The trade was a 27.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,529 shares of company stock valued at $16,600,078 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.62.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $185.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $191.90 and its 200 day moving average is $174.76. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.66 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.03. Alphabet had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 28.60%. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

