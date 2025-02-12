ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.21 and traded as high as $3.34. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.17, with a volume of 157,024 shares trading hands.
STKS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on ONE Group Hospitality from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STKS. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 5,497 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 94.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 10.0% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 239,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 21,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.14% of the company’s stock.
The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.
