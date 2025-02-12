Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $48.47 and last traded at $48.33, with a volume of 4853201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.03). Onsemi had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 23.80%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ON. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Onsemi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Onsemi from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Onsemi from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Onsemi from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.36.

In related news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 837,710 shares in the company, valued at $59,477,410. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onsemi by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,135,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,224,081,000 after purchasing an additional 344,354 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $767,646,000 after purchasing an additional 309,445 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,005,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,226,000 after buying an additional 1,037,624 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 26.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,495,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,559,000 after acquiring an additional 729,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,488,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,884,000 after purchasing an additional 83,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.62 and a 200 day moving average of $67.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.07.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

