PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 1.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during trading on Monday after Macquarie raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $117.00. Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PayPal traded as high as $78.92 and last traded at $78.80. Approximately 3,276,677 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 11,112,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.31.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on PayPal from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stephens raised their target price on PayPal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.52.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $810,000. FCG Investment Co bought a new position in PayPal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,079,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

