Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Pentair by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,756,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $856,257,000 after purchasing an additional 259,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,704,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,860,000 after buying an additional 258,134 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,999,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,800,000 after acquiring an additional 19,853 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,489,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,823,000 after acquiring an additional 158,433 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,351,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,141,000 after acquiring an additional 205,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Pentair from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pentair in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

PNR opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. Pentair plc has a 12-month low of $72.44 and a 12-month high of $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.57.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.95 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is an increase from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.74%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

