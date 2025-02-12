Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Phibro Animal Health traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.22, with a volume of 874178 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on PAHC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phibro Animal Health
Phibro Animal Health Stock Down 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.75.
Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. Phibro Animal Health had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 1.75%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.
Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.
Phibro Animal Health Company Profile
Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.
