PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $6.80. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 38,866 shares changing hands.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PZC. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 534,209 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 27,318 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 395,179 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 124,818 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,672 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 15.8% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 100,858 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 13,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

