PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.15 and traded as low as $6.80. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $6.82, with a volume of 38,866 shares changing hands.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a $0.0295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
