PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 159,072 shares changing hands.

Get PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 206,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,749 shares during the period. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at about $376,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 95.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 45,825 shares during the period. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000.

(Get Free Report)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.