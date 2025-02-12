PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and traded as high as $8.62. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II shares last traded at $8.55, with a volume of 159,072 shares changing hands.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average is $8.69.
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Trading Halts Explained
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.