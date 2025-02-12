Piper Sandler Has Lowered Expectations for Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) Stock Price

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $210.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $248.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Partners started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.00.

Zoetis stock opened at $174.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.15. Zoetis has a 1-year low of $144.80 and a 1-year high of $200.53.

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $55,804.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,757,196.26. This trade represents a 1.98 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth $31,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Dunhill Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 80.6% during the third quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoetis by 482.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

