Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $44.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CNO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CNO Financial Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

CNO Financial Group Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CNO opened at $41.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. CNO Financial Group has a 1-year low of $24.92 and a 1-year high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.29.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 9.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

In related news, CIO Eric R. Johnson sold 3,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $155,500.02. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 631,844 shares in the company, valued at $24,698,781.96. The trade was a 0.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $168,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,328.96. This represents a 5.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,962 shares of company stock worth $380,717 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 368.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 53.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Stories

