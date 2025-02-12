Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT) Trading Up 8.6% on Analyst Upgrade

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) was up 8.6% on Tuesday after Lake Street Capital raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $11.00. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Powerfleet traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.47. Approximately 910,251 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 2,035,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.80.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AIOT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Powerfleet in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Powerfleet from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

In related news, insider Catherine J. Lewis sold 82,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total transaction of $578,170.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 240,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,698,782.10. This trade represents a 25.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth about $11,034,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Powerfleet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,361,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Powerfleet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,982,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $398,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Powerfleet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $372,000. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.13). On average, research analysts predict that Powerfleet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

