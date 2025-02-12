PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.83.

PRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of PROG in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded PROG to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th.

NYSE:PRG opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. PROG has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 2.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRG. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROG in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

