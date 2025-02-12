Q1 Earnings Estimate for Hershey Issued By DA Davidson

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.
Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY
Hershey Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. Hershey has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Hershey Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hershey
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.