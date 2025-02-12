Q1 Earnings Estimate for Hershey Issued By DA Davidson

Get Hershey alerts:

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hershey in a report issued on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson analyst B. Holland anticipates that the company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hershey’s current full-year earnings is $6.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hershey’s FY2026 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.29. Hershey had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 19.83%.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Hershey from $184.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $150.00 to $134.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSY

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $158.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.11. Hershey has a 12 month low of $140.13 and a 12 month high of $211.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $41,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,936. The trade was a 9.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Hershey by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 57.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.