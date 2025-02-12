Q1 Earnings Estimate for Zymeworks Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zymeworks in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.59) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zymeworks’ current full-year earnings is ($1.39) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.75) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.58) EPS.

ZYME has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Leerink Partners raised Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zymeworks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Zymeworks Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of ZYME stock opened at $13.25 on Monday. Zymeworks has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.66 million, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zymeworks

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in Zymeworks by 480.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 84.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zymeworks in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zymeworks news, insider Paul Andrew Moore sold 21,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $316,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,935.72. The trade was a 58.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 11,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.92, for a total transaction of $165,761.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,890 shares in the company, valued at $132,638.80. This trade represents a 55.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 603,539 shares of company stock valued at $8,384,708 and have sold 89,601 shares valued at $1,336,847. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.