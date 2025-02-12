Q1 Earnings Forecast for Nuvalent Issued By Leerink Partnrs

Get Nuvalent alerts:

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Nuvalent in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.14) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s FY2025 earnings at ($4.60) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.24) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.35). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share.

NUVL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Nuvalent from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Nuvalent in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.36.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

NASDAQ NUVL opened at $82.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.03. Nuvalent has a one year low of $61.79 and a one year high of $113.51. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.22, for a total value of $192,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 222,522 shares in the company, valued at $21,411,066.84. This represents a 0.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Richard Porter sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $2,051,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 249,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,926,221.38. This trade represents a 9.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $6,812,164. 12.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvalent

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVL. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,255,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 29.5% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 308,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,546,000 after acquiring an additional 70,157 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nuvalent by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 42.3% during the third quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 359,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,737,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

