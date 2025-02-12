Q1 EPS Estimates for FirstService Reduced by Raymond James

Get FirstService alerts:

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) – Research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FirstService in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.13. The consensus estimate for FirstService’s current full-year earnings is $7.52 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for FirstService’s Q2 2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of FirstService from C$182.00 to C$194.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

TSE:FSV opened at C$248.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 102.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. FirstService has a 52-week low of C$193.77 and a 52-week high of C$278.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$262.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$252.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28.

In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$262.70, for a total value of C$1,313,500.00. Also, Director Joan Eloise Sproul sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$268.69, for a total value of C$53,738.00. Insiders have sold a total of 12,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,356,720 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.26% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp operates in two business divisions: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. FirstService Residential has service contracts to manage thousands of residential communities, including high-, medium-, and low-rise condominiums and co-operatives, and generates most of the company’s revenue.

