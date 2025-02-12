Q1 EPS Estimates for nVent Electric Lowered by William Blair

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of nVent Electric in a research note issued on Friday, February 7th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.73. The consensus estimate for nVent Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for nVent Electric’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 10.09%.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

View Our Latest Report on NVT

nVent Electric Stock Performance

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $67.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.22. nVent Electric has a one year low of $56.44 and a one year high of $86.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.73.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,020,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,374,000 after buying an additional 1,269,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,031,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,465 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in nVent Electric by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,894,000 after acquiring an additional 29,794 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,591,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,630,000 after acquiring an additional 210,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in nVent Electric by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,441,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,492,000 after purchasing an additional 466,042 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other nVent Electric news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,603,200. The trade was a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.