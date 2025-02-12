Q4 Earnings Estimate for Green Plains Issued By Roth Capital

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) – Roth Capital boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Green Plains in a report released on Monday, February 10th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Green Plains’ current full-year earnings is ($1.02) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Green Plains’ FY2026 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.64). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 4.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Green Plains from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com cut Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Green Plains from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Green Plains to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.31.

GPRE stock opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $400.83 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.78. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $6.10 and a 52-week high of $24.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,254 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Green Plains by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Green Plains by 433.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Green Plains by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

