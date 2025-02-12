QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Purchases 41 Shares of Stock

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 362 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £148.42 ($184.81).

On Thursday, January 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 37 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 407 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £150.59 ($187.51).

On Monday, December 9th, Steve Wadey bought 37 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 408 ($5.08) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($187.97).

LON QQ opened at GBX 370.60 ($4.61) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 400.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 437.39. QinetiQ Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 292.20 ($3.64) and a 12-month high of GBX 491 ($6.11). The company has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,544.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47.

QinetiQ Group ( LON:QQ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 14.20 ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. QinetiQ Group had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 7.30%. Analysts anticipate that QinetiQ Group plc will post 26.1405108 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a GBX 2.80 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,333.33%.

QQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on QinetiQ Group from GBX 455 ($5.67) to GBX 535 ($6.66) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

