Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target Cut to C$39.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on QBR.B. National Bankshares cut their target price on Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities lifted their target price on Quebecor from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Quebecor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quebecor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.79.

Quebecor Price Performance

About Quebecor

QBR.B stock opened at C$32.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.39. Quebecor has a 12 month low of C$27.84 and a 12 month high of C$35.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$31.80 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.97.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

