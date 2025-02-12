Raymond James Cuts Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a report issued on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.17. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Citigroup upgraded Capstone Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstone Copper has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.38.

Shares of Capstone Copper stock opened at C$8.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$9.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.14. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$6.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.51.

In related news, Director Darren Murvin Pylot sold 44,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.60, for a total value of C$424,804.43. Also, Director John Mackenzie sold 49,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.65, for a total value of C$473,075.40. In the last three months, insiders have sold 343,250 shares of company stock worth $3,406,830. 15.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

