Raymond James Decreases Earnings Estimates for Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) – Stock analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $2.24 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$30.38.

ABX opened at C$24.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$25.23. The company has a market cap of C$42.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.54. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of C$18.65 and a 12-month high of C$29.50.

In related news, Senior Officer Poupak Bahamin sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.49, for a total value of C$61,215.00. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow bought 85,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$25.03 per share, with a total value of C$2,135,291.53. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties in Canada and internationally. The company also explores and sells silver and energy materials. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d’Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

