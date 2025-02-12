Raymond James Predicts Reduced Earnings for Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share.
Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $485.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.47 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $9.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $8.50. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $10.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hudbay Minerals
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 197,289 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 451,628 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 63,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 34,231 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 354,392 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
