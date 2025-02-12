Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $200.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Dbs Bank raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AptarGroup

AptarGroup Stock Performance

ATR opened at $142.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.59. AptarGroup has a 52-week low of $134.57 and a 52-week high of $178.03.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, EVP Kimberly Chainey sold 964 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.83, for a total value of $162,752.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,977.84. The trade was a 10.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AptarGroup

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 113,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,182,000 after acquiring an additional 34,573 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 5.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,444,000 after purchasing an additional 83,452 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 43.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,066,000 after buying an additional 12,271 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,106,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,502,000 after acquiring an additional 479,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

About AptarGroup

(Get Free Report)

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.