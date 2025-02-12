Raymond James Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $26.00. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 30.33% from the stock’s current price.

AVTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.15.

Avantor Stock Down 3.1 %

AVTR opened at $18.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.44. Avantor has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avantor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,969,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,418 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Avantor by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,368,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,666,000 after buying an additional 8,206,695 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,692,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719,615 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,150,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,791,000 after acquiring an additional 739,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 7,612,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,397,000 after acquiring an additional 848,814 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

