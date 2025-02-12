Rep. Josh Gottheimer Buys Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares

Representative Josh Gottheimer (D-New Jersey) recently bought shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on February 10th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on January 30th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY – SELECT UMA ACCOUNT # 1” account.

Representative Josh Gottheimer also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Visa (NYSE:V) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) on 1/30/2025.

Tesla stock opened at $328.50 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 161.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $408.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.46.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.54, for a total value of $35,254,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,903,716. This represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.43, for a total transaction of $2,481,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,226,491.76. This trade represents a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 635,776 shares of company stock worth $231,335,112 in the last quarter. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $226.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $490.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $321.71.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 39,624.7% in the 3rd quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 32,177 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,418,000 after buying an additional 32,096 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 16.1% during the third quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,392 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 6,630 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Gottheimer

Josh Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2017. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Gottheimer (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent New Jersey’s 5th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gottheimer is also running for election for Governor of New Jersey. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on June 10, 2025.

Gottheimer attended the University of Pennsylvania for his undergraduate degree. He became a Thouron Fellow at Oxford and attended Harvard Law School. Gottheimer worked as a speech writer under former President Bill Clinton (D), assisting with two State of the Union addresses, among other projects. Before running for Congress, he worked for Microsoft as a general manager for corporate strategy.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

