Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Harrow Q4 Earnings

Get Harrow alerts:

Harrow, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harrow in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 6th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Harrow’s current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Harrow’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.20) EPS.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Harrow from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Harrow Stock Down 0.8 %

Harrow stock opened at $31.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.55. Harrow has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $59.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Institutional Trading of Harrow

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Harrow by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harrow by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Harrow by 5.0% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Harrow by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Harrow in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

About Harrow

(Get Free Report)

Harrow, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company was formerly known as Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc and changed its name to Harrow Health, Inc in December 2018. Harrow Health, Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.