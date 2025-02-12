Research Analysts Offer Predictions for TSE:KEC Q1 Earnings

Get Kiwetinohk Energy alerts:

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (TSE:KEC – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Kiwetinohk Energy in a report released on Wednesday, February 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Kiwetinohk Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.35 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Kiwetinohk Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Kiwetinohk Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Kiwetinohk Energy Stock Performance

KEC opened at C$17.28 on Monday. Kiwetinohk Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.61 and a twelve month high of C$17.48. The stock has a market cap of C$754.62 million, a PE ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.57 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07.

Kiwetinohk Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kiwetinohk Energy Corp., an energy transition company, develops and produces of natural gas and related products in Canada. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids. It also in the process of developing renewable, and natural gas-fired power generation projects to incorporate carbon capture technology, as well as explores and develops of petroleum and natural gas in western Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiwetinohk Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.