Research Analysts Set Expectations for REGN Q1 Earnings

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Risinger now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $7.56 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $6.80. Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $36.67 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2025 earnings at $8.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $10.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $36.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $38.15 EPS.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,050.00 to $900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Leerink Partners raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $762.00 to $834.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $973.13.

REGN stock opened at $665.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $714.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $906.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $642.00 and a 1 year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 359,389 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $256,004,000 after buying an additional 29,322 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. Finally, Dillon & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 13,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,896,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

