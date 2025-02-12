Retirement Systems of Alabama Buys 2,573 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $154,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 731.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 130,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 114,890 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 145,118,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,663,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341,481 shares in the last quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 273,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.23. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.72 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $132.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

