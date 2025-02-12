Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 2,800.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Dupree Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,611,000. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CAR opened at $89.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.75 and its 200 day moving average is $88.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 2.26. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.73 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.27. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 101.41% and a net margin of 3.34%. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CAR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Avis Budget Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northcoast Research downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group Profile

(Free Report)

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and Corporate and Other. The Americas segment includes the vehicle rental and car sharing operations in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.