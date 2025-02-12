Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.09 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $2,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 124.6% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $89.18 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $66.26 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

