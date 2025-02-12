Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. James J. Burns & Company LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $741,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 492.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 213,161 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,863,000 after acquiring an additional 177,207 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,319,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 21.8% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 110,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,447 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,102,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,135. The trade was a 18.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Mcalindon sold 4,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.84, for a total transaction of $471,623.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,013.52. The trade was a 50.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eastman Chemical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.54.

Eastman Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of EMN opened at $100.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $81.00 and a 12-month high of $114.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.27. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 16.40%. As a group, research analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 43.23%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

