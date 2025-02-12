Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Invesco were worth $1,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco during the third quarter worth $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. Research analysts forecast that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.49%.

IVZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.94.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

