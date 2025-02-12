Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,707 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 86.6% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 222 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 8,933.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $58,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Ralph Lauren by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $272.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $240.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $155.96 and a 1-year high of $289.33. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.36. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 30.88%. Analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $257.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Ralph Lauren to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.55.

View Our Latest Analysis on Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.