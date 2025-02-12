Reviewing WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) and BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report) and WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.70 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.5%. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 342.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance $103.26 million 2.39 $20.41 million $0.45 23.60

Profitability

WhiteHorse Finance has higher revenue and earnings than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund.

This table compares BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund N/A N/A N/A WhiteHorse Finance 10.65% 12.86% 5.59%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and WhiteHorse Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund 0 0 0 0 0.00 WhiteHorse Finance 1 2 0 0 1.67

WhiteHorse Finance has a consensus price target of $10.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.22%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund.

Volatility & Risk

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.5% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.2% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc. It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. was formed on July 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

About WhiteHorse Finance

(Get Free Report)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It invests in broadline retail, office services and supplies, building products, health care services, health care supplies, research and consulting services, application software, home furnishings, specialized consumer services, data processing and outsourced services, leisure facilities, cable, and satellite. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

