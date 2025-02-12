RFG Advisory LLC Purchases 7,313 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,983 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,313 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.7% of RFG Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,897.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,135,449 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $72,921,080,000 after buying an additional 38,949,065 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 82,457.3% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $66,926,008,000 after acquiring an additional 11,370,309 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545,944 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 20,517.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,884,325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $750,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,485 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,850 shares of company stock valued at $6,168,581 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. HSBC increased their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.52.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $232.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.24.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.49%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

